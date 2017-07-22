Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Breaks Down Incredible Catch Vs. Angels

Boston Red Sox fans are used to seeing Jackie Bradley Jr. patrol the outfield with ease, but his miraculous catch Friday night was one of the best of his career.

Bradley robbed Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar of extra bases with an incredible leaping catch against the wall at Angel Stadium. The star outfielder also had a pretty solid night at the plate in Boston’s 6-2 win over L.A.

So how did JBJ make his stellar grab? He broke it down with NESN’s Jahmai Webster after the game, and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.