Red Sox’s Matt Barnes Breaks Down Poor Outing After Loss To Royals

The Boston Red Sox turned to Matt Barnes in the eighth inning to preserve their 3-1 lead against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, but the right-hander couldn’t deliver.

Barnes failed to record an out in the frame, instead allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits in his brief outing. The set-up man would take the loss in Kansas City’s 5-3 victory in the series finale at Fenway Park.

After the game, Barnes broke down his poor performance, and explained how you can’t make mistakes to great hitters like Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer.

To hear Barnes’ full postgame comment, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images