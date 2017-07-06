Red Sox’s Offense Firing On All Cylinders Amid Six-Game Winning Streak

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox struggled offensively to start the 2017 season, but their bats have gotten hot as the summer season rolls on.

Boston’s offense has been particularly strong amid its six-game win streak, as it boasts a .346 team batting average and has scored an average of 8.8 runs over that span. The Sox have even been aggressive on the base paths, swiping nine bags in the last six contests.

To hear NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley break down the Red Sox’s recent offensive tear, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Sean Pokorny/USA TODAY Sports Images