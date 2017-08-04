Addison Reed Has Strong Second Relief Appearance For Red Sox Vs. White Sox

Addison Reed didn’t get off to the best start in a Boston Red Sox uniform, but his second relief appearance since being traded by the New York Mets went much better.

Reed, who allowed a home run during Tuesday’s wild comeback win against the Cleveland Indians, tossed a perfect 1-2-3 inning Thursday night for the Red Sox in their 9-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.

He came on in the seventh inning, and he got all three batters out via groundouts.

Hear what Reed had to say about his performance in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images