Andrew Benintendi Has Huge Game, Helps Red Sox Even Series Vs. Yankees

Andrew Benintendi had quite the day at the ballpark Saturday.

The Red Sox left fielder belted two three-run home runs, which provided Boston all the offense it needed in a 10-5 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The rookie went 2-for-5 with six RBIs and two runs, and he now has 16 homers with a .280 batting average so far this season.

Hear what Benintendi said about his big game in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images