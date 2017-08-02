Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Brings Teens To Red Sox Spring Training

It’s almost time for the 16th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, and we’ll be featuring some of the incredible work done by the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute leading up to the event on Aug. 15 and 16.

Prior to the Boston Red Sox’s scheduled matchup against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, we relived the annual spring training trip put together by Dana-Farber. The trip, which allows teenagers with cancer to enjoy a few days in Fort Myers, Fla., involved exciting opportunities like taking batting practice, meeting players and seeing a game against the Minnesota Twins.

You can see video from the incredible weekend in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

The 16th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon will take place Aug. 15 and 16, and you can donate and learn more here.