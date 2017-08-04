David Backes, Bruins Celebrate Launch Of New Warrior Hockey Sticks

The NHL season still is a few months away, but everyone was in the hockey mood at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass. on Thursday afternoon.

The Boston Bruins, Warrior Hockey and New Balance celebrated the launch of the new Warrior Alpha QX hockey stick at the Bruins’ training facility. B’s forwards David Backes and Noel Acciari were in attendance for the festivities, which included the unveiling of a 68-foot hockey stick that adorns the exterior of the arena.

To see some highlights from the event, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.