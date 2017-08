Drew Pomeranz was pitching well for the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but his night ended early due to back spasms.

However, the Red Sox left-hander provided a pretty positive update on the injury after Boston’s thrilling 9-6 win over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Hear what Pomeranz said about the injury in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

