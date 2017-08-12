Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Will American League MVP Come From AL East?

This year presents as good a chance as ever for a starting pitcher to win the MVP. But will the voters agree?

Chris Sale arguably is the most important player to his team in the American League so far this season, as he’s posted a 14-4 record with a 2.57 ERA and 229 strikeouts. But starting pitchers don’t often win the MVP, which could hurt his chances to take home the award.

And he isn’t the only potential MVP in the AL East. While he’s had a rough start to the second half of the season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge certainly will attract some attention.

So, in this week’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll question, Red Sox fans were asked if the MVP will come from the AL East. See how they answered in the video above.

