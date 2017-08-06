Red Sox First Pitch

John Farrell Details Reason Behind Red Sox’s Strong Play At Fenway Park

by on Sun, Aug 6, 2017 at 1:46PM
America’s most beloved ballpark has been quite kind to the Boston Red Sox this season.

The Red Sox enter Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox with a 35-20 record at Fenway Park, which is good for the best home record in the American League. Boston has won four consecutive contests at Fenway — including two in walk-off fashion — and has used home-field advantage to reclaim first place in the AL East.

So, how have the Red Sox been able to take their game to the next level at home? Manager John Farrell has a theory.

To hear Farrell’s thoughts, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

