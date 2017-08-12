John Farrell Reacts To Missed Opportunities In Red Sox’s Loss Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox had a golden chance to pick up another win Friday night, but everything fell apart from the bottom of the eighth inning on.

The New York Yankees turned a three-run deficit into a 5-4 win thanks to some struggles from the Sox’s bullpen, which has been very strong for most of the season. And when Boston appeared ready to mount a comeback in the ninth, Eduardo Nunez was caught trying to tag up.

