Kyle Koster Getting Help From Jimmy Fund To Fight Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Prior to the 16th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation, NESN is sharing inspirational stories about Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute patients’ battles against cancer.

One of those patients is 9-year-old Kyle Koster of Reading, Mass., who has been getting treatment at the Jimmy Fund for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

To hear more about Koster’s battle against acute lymphoblastic leukemia, watch the video from Wednesday’s episode of “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.

The 16th annual Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon will take place Aug. 15 and 16, and you can help strike out cancer by donating here.