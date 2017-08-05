Michael Rosengarten Chronicles Colon Cancer Battle Through Graphic Novels

With the 16th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation almost here, NESN will be sharing the heroic stories of patients and their battles with cancer.

One of those patients is Michael Rosengarten, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. But thanks to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, he successfully battled it, and he chronicled what happened through a graphic novel.

You can hear more about Rosengarten in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.

The 16th annual Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon will take place Aug. 15 and 16, and you can help strike out cancer by donating here.