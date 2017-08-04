Patriots Celebrate Tom Brady’s 40th Birthday With Festive Day At Camp

A certain GOAT had a pretty special day.

Tom Brady turned 40 years old Thursday, and New England Patriots training camp in Foxboro, Mass., was in a festive mood throughout the day. The five-time Super Bowl champion was praised by current teammates such as Devin McCourty and Julian Edelman, and there even were real goats there to celebrate the greatest of all time, aka G.O.A.T.

One of his former teammates, Matt Chatham, also weighed in on what makes the Patriots signal-caller so special during an appearance on “NESN Sports Today,” and you can hear what he said in the video above.