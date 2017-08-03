Patriots Training Camp Takeaways Include Tom Brady, Wide Receivers

The New England Patriots are well into their training camp by now, and NESN.com Pats insider Doug Kyed has a few major takeaways from Wednesday’s practice in Foxboro, Mass.

New England now only has six fully healthy wide receivers, as both Matthew Slater and Chris Hogan were banged up at practice.

But quarterback Tom Brady still has looked strong, even though he threw his second interception of the summer Wednesday. However, that’s nothing to be concerned about, as he’s looked much better than Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.

And Kyed’s final observation surrounded rookies Harvey Langi and Deatrich Wise, both of whom have been receiving defensive reps over more experienced players like Kony Ealy.

