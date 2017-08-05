Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Believes Put-Away Pitch Is Key To Success

The Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to four games Friday night thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of Mitch Moreland. But lost in the dramatic contest was the strong performance of Boston’s starter.

Eduardo Rodriguez didn’t have his best stuff, but he battled through six innings and limited the Chicago White Sox to just two runs on four hits to help the Red Sox earn the 3-2 win. The left-hander grew stronger as the game progressed, but a steep pitch count forced him out of the game.

After the walk-off win, Rodriguez explained how he needs to work on his put-away pitch, as it would help limit his pitch count and allow him to go deeper into ball games.

To hear more from Rodriguez, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images