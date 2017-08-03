Red Sox’s John Farrell Compares Rafael Devers, Yoan Moncada’s Rise To Majors

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox will square off for a four-game series that will feature several promising young players.

Yoan Moncada, who was traded from Boston to Chicago in the Chris Sale trade back in December, has become a fixture in the White Sox’s lineup, while the Red Sox’s Rafael Devers has exceeded expectations since being called up to the big leagues on July 19.

Prior to Thursday’s contest, Boston manager John Farrell compared Moncada and Devers’ rise to the majors, and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images