Susan Cardinal Battles Small Cell Lung Cancer With Help Of Dana-Farber Cancer Institue

With the 16th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon just a few days away, NESN is taking a look at the heroic stories of people who have fought cancer. And the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute were there to help them along the way.

One of those Dana-Farber Cancer Institute patients is Susan Cardinal, who was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in 2016.

To hear more about Cardinal’s story, watch the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

The 16th annual Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon will take place Aug. 15 and 16, and you can help strike out cancer by donating here.