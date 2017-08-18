Tom Werner Reflects On 15 Years Of Red Sox Foundation, Team’s Charitable Efforts

The Boston Red Sox will celebrate a special and important milestone this week.

This week marks the 15th anniversary of the start of the Red Sox Foundation, and chairman Tom Werner joined NESN’s Tom Caron before Friday night’s game against the New York Yankees to talk about the team’s charitable efforts, including the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation.

Hear what Werner said about the Sox’s charitable efforts, as well as the state of Yawkey Way, in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

