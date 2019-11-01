Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It has been an up-and-down season so far for Sony Michel.

After recording 931 rush yards in 2018 on 4.5 yards per carry, Michel has struggled with consistency, racking up 464 yards through Week 8 on 3.3 yards per carry. The 24-year-old shined in 2018 averaging 71.6 yards per game, but hasn’t been able to reach the same marks, averaging 58 yards per game thus far.

Although Michel hasn’t made the second year jump many expected so far, he could be inclined for a big week this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

