East Coast Wizards Win Girls’ 12-and-Under Championship

It took some extra work, but the East Coast Wizards managed to take down the Mass. Spitfires in the Girls’ 12-and-Under championship of the TD Bank Mini 1-on-1.

After reaching a 1-all deadlock at the end of the first three rounds, Cara Najjar scored in the sudden-death fourth round to help the Wizards earn the title.

Kyleigh Good staked the Spitfires to an early lead, scoring on her first opportunity, but Najjar scored on her second chance to even the score. Neither shooter scored again in regulation, but Najjar prevailed in the fourth round.

