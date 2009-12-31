New England Patriots

Patriots Getting Hot at the Perfect Time

by on Wed, Dec 30, 2009 at 9:30PM

Patriots Getting Hot at the Perfect Time The public perception of the New England Patriots has shifted quite considerably in light of their 35-7 drubbing of the Jaguars last weekend.

Randy Moss appears to be on his game once again. Wes Welker continued his record-breaking ways. And Tom Brady submitted his best performance since injuring his ribs four weeks ago against the Dolphins, completing 23-of-26 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns.

The Patriots seem to be getting hot at just the right time, and Shalise Manza Young and Mike Reiss joined John Chandler on Wednesday’s edition of SportsDesk to discuss what the team needs to do to stay hot.

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties