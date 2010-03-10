Lyndon Byers: ‘Matt Cooke Needs to Get Pummeled’

Make no mistake about it: Nobody is taking Matt Cooke‘s blindside hit on Marc Savard lightly, particularly former players.

But while many want to see a suspension come Cooke’s way, Lyndon Byers has other ideas.

Instead, the former Bruins bruiser wants Cooke to be on the ice when these two teams meet again on March 18 — and he wants Cooke to pay for his thoughtless, dangerous hit on Boston’s best player.

“Matt Cooke? I don’t want him to get thrown out,” Byers told NESN’s Cole Wright on Tuesday’s edition of SportsDesk. “I want him on the ice on March 18, and I want multiple Bruins to run him all game long and have authority and … again, I think that he needs to get pummeled.”

For more from the outspoken Byers, check out the video below.