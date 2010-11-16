Mark Stuart Credits Bruins Quick Start as Recipe for Success Against Devils

The Bruins' shutout victory over the New Jersey Devils was exactly what the team needed after a two-game skid on their home ice.

Boston defenseman Mark Stuart credited the win to the team's quick start right out of the gates. Stuart commended teammate Adam McQuaid for sparking the physical tone of the matchup, in addition to forward Michael Ryder who opened up the scoring for the B's in the first.

"We wanted to come out with a big start," Stuart said during Bruins Overtime Live. "That was the number one thing we talked about."

