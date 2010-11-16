Boston Bruins

Mark Stuart Credits Bruins Quick Start as Recipe for Success Against Devils

by on Mon, Nov 15, 2010 at 10:43PM

Mark Stuart Credits Bruins Quick Start as Recipe for Success Against Devils The Bruins' shutout victory over the New Jersey Devils was exactly what the team needed after a two-game skid on their home ice.

Boston defenseman Mark Stuart credited the win to the team's quick start right out of the gates. Stuart commended teammate Adam McQuaid for sparking the physical tone of the matchup, in addition to forward Michael Ryder who opened up the scoring for the B's in the first.

"We wanted to come out with a big start," Stuart said during Bruins Overtime Live. "That was the number one thing we talked about."

Be sure to check out the video below for more from Stuart, including his incredible donation for the team-sponsored Military Night.

