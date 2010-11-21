Ray Bourque Recalls Lessons Learned From Former Coach Pat Burns

The hockey community continues its outpouring of fond memories of former Bruins coach Pat Burns.

Burns, who passed away on Friday night, stood behind the Bruins' bench for three seasons, winning the Jack Adams Award after the 1997-98 season. Burns won the prestigious award three times throughout his coaching career, the most of any coach in the league.

Bruins legend Ray Bourque stopped in during Bruins Faceoff Live to reflect on the lessons he learned from Burns.

"Pat was really emotional and really a great coach," Bourque said. "I never had a better coach who taught players how to play without the puck and in your end. He was so knowledgeable about the defensive side of the puck and really taught a lot of young guys how to play defense."

To hear more from Bourque, watch the video from Bruins Faceoff Live below.