Adrian Beltre’s Return to Red Sox Remains Unlikely as Adrian Gonzalez Locks Up Infield

by on Tue, Dec 7, 2010 at 9:31PM

When asked about Adrian Beltre‘s potential return to the Red Sox, three MLB insiders came up with the same conclusion — not likely.

All three experts also mentioned Red Sox infielder Kevin Youkilis as one of the primary reasons why the team should not pursue Beltre for a second year. Youkilis would have to move to left field to accommodate Beltre’s return. Youk is a versatile player, but not quite versatile enough to take on the job in left field full time.

The insiders also agreed on the most likely landing spot for Beltre, and that’s out West with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

To hear more from ESPN Seattle 710’s Mike Salk, ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian, and SI.com’s Joe Lemire, check out the video above.

