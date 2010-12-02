Bruins Face-Off Live

Hess Presents $25,000 Check to Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation to Raise Autism Awareness

by on Wed, Dec 1, 2010 at 7:33PM

It was the goal of After the Game: Work Hard, Live Well, Give Back to remind fans that not only do their favorite athletes work hard on the field, but they also continue that hard work in their off-the-field endeavors as well.

Boston legend Doug Flutie was one of the featured athletes during the new program, as he discussed his charity, the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation. The charity's primary objective is to raise awareness and support families affected by autism disorders.

Flutie was extremely grateful for the charitable donation by Hess and for the New England fans who voted for his charity to receive the additional donation.

To hear more from Flutie about his charity and his experience on After the Game: Work Hard, Live Well, Give Back, check out the video above from Bruins Faceoff Live.

