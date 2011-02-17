Tim Wakefield Overtakes Terry Francona With Third-Place Finish in NESN’s Second Base Cup

Tim Wakefield had a bit of an advantage heading into the Second Base Cup on Wednesday, as he had just wrapped up an 18-hole outing before his showing on the NESN challenge.

Though he did not overtake Jon Lester in first or Daniel Bard in second, he did edge manager Terry Francona out of the third-place ranking. Wakefield put his shot just under 12 feet away from the bag.

As Tom Caron pointed out, Wakefield was the first competitor to actually wear golf shoes during his appearance in the Second Base Cup, as most of his teammates have shown up in sandals.

To see Wakefield's golf swing, check out the video above from Red Sox Live. To see previous rounds, check the links below.

