Erik Bedard’s Otherwise Impressive Start Ruined by One Pitch Resulting in Mike Napoli’s Home Run





The Red Sox needed a big start out of Erik Bedard on Monday night. Boston was up against all odds, coming in with a ragtag lineup decimated by injury and with All-Star pitcher C.J. Wilson toeing the rubber for the Rangers. They needed Bedard to be perfect, or at least very close to it.

Aside from one pitch, Bedard pitched very well. But it was that one pitch that the left-hander threw to Mike Napoli that more or less put things away and sealed a Rangers win.

Bedard surrendered a three-run home run to Napoli in the sixth, and Texas never looked back, as they took the series opener 4-0.

Bedard talked about the pitch following the game. See what he had to say in the video above.