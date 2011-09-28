Emotions Running High as NESN Nation Prepares for Game No. 162





Here we go. The Red Sox head into the 162nd game of the season with their wild card hopes pinned on the left arm of Jon Lester.

NESN Nation's emotions are running high as we settle in for what could be (but hopefully isn't) the final game of the Red Sox season.

On the one hand, Krister Johnson is convinced the Red Sox will pull it out and make it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Fitzy is pretty sure the sky is falling and won't listen to any of Krister's good cheer.

The tension will be thick as the Red Sox battle the Orioles on Wednesday night. Everybody hang on. This should be quite the wild ride.

Check out our in-game home page: Join NESN Nation

Follow us on Twitter: @NESNNation

Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/nesnnation