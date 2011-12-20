Andy Brickley

Milan Lucic Disappointed to Miss Game Against Canadiens, But Respects Brendan Shanahan’s Decision

Milan Lucic received a one-game suspension on Monday for his hit on Philadelphia's Zac Rinaldo during the Bruins' 6-0 win on Saturday. And while Lucic respects NHL disciplinarian Brendan Shanahan's decision, he admits that he's disappointed about missing a game against the Canadiens.

Lucic discussed the suspension prior to Monday's game, during which he said "it obviously sucks" to miss the game. But the Bruins forward said he planned on sitting back and having fun watching his team take on its hated rival.

To hear more from Lucic, and to hear NESN's pregame crew break down the suspension, check out the video above.

