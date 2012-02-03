Carolina Uses Offensive Pressure to Keep Bruins Out of Rhythm

The Carolina Hurricanes applied offensive pressure throughout the night on Thursday, forcing the Bruins' defense into some uncharacteristically sloppy play in the 3-0 loss.

This second-period goal by Carolina forward Tuomo Ruutu is a prime example of the Bruins defensive confusion, as Ruutu fools both Andrew Ference and Adam McQuaid as well as goalie Tuukka Rask en route to an easy wrister to give the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead.

The goal not only gave Carolina the lead but also helped provide a comfortable cushion for the Hurricanes on their way to the shutout victory.

Check out the video above to see Barry Pederson break down the goal, while using the Amica Coverage Cam.