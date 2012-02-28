Josh Beckett Understands You Can’t Get Too Far Ahead, Can’t Look Too Far Back (Video)

Josh Beckett had a difficult final stretch of the season in 2011, and has had a difficult offseason in the wake of the Red Sox' collapse. But the right-hander is ready to turn the page, realizing that's all you really can do.

Beckett sat down with NESN's Peter Gammons, and the right-hander said that you can't dwell on the past too much, just as you can't get ahead of yourself when pitching. It's something Beckett said he learned early on in his career from pitcher Al Leiter.

The righty said he faced a similar situation last offseason, when people were asking him how he was going to make up for his 2010 struggles. Rather than looking to atone for his mistakes, though, Beckett is eager to start a new chapter in 2012.

