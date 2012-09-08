Bobby Valentine Tells Tom Caron That Criticism of Failed Red Sox Season Is ‘Personal’ (Video)

Bobby Valentine hasn’t exactly led the Red Sox to a wealth of success during his first season at the helm of the club. And due to the Sox floundering season in 2012, the manager has taken a lot of criticism.

The Sox dismal record has been a result of many contributing factors, yet Valentine continues to take on the majority of the blame for the poor output. Well, he fired back against the criticism on Friday night while speaking with NESN’s Tom Caron, even suggesting the critiques have been “personal.”

Check out the video above to hear Valentine discuss the controversy surrounding he and his team.