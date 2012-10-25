Ali Williams and the Great Eight Tackle the Head of the Charles Regatta (Video)





It may not be London 2012, but you would not know that after talking to these athletes.

Now in its 48th year, the Head of the Charles Regatta is ranked among Boston’s top sporting events. It includes 55 different events and hundreds of thousands of participants.

During the two-day event, over 9,000 rowers took on the Charles River’s snake-like turns, headwinds and bridges. Amongst those athletes were the Great Eight. Jen Stafford caught up with the crew, as seen in the video above.