Tyler Seguin, Rich Peverley Excelling Overseas While NHL Lockout Continues (Video)





If there's one positive to take from the NHL lockout, it's that a few Bruins are doing very well overseas.

Tyler Seguin and Rich Peverley are among those playing overseas while the NHL lockout continues. Seguin has 15 points in 11 games in the Swiss Elite League while Peverley had a goal and two assists in his last game with JYP in the Finnish SM Liga.

Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin, however, isn't faring so well in the KHL. He was pulled from his last game after allowing four goals on 25 shots.

See those three Boston players in the video above from NESN Daily to get your hockey fix for the night.