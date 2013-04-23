Jaromir Jagr’s Return to Philadelphia Underscores Forward’s Positive Impact Around League (Video)

Jaromir Jagr has been a spark plug for the Bruins since he arrived in Boston, and on Tuesday night, he will have a chance to revisit a city where he had a similar impact last season.

The 19-year NHL vet has played for six teams over the course of his storied career, with some stints with some teams lasting longer than others. Through it all, however, Jagr has found a way to more often than not stay in the good graces of fans — even when they have reason to dislike him.

NESN Nation’s Dan Duquette has some more thoughts on the veteran’s return to Philly in the above video.

