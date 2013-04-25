Red Sox Clubhouse Uncut

Stephen Drew’s ‘Timely Hitting’ Helps Propel Red Sox Past A’s in Rubber Match (Video)

by on Wed, Apr 24, 2013 at 8:39PM

Stephen Drew managed just one hit against Oakland pitching on Wednesday, but it turned out to be one of the most important of the afternoon.

Drew’s triple to right field brought home both Mike Napoli and Will Middlebrooks, tying the score at 3-3 in a game the Red Sox would eventually win 6-5. It came as a welcome change for the shortstop, who hadn’t driven in a run in seven games entering Wednesday’s series finale at Fenway Park.

Check out what Drew had to say after the game in the video above.

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties