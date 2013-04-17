Terry Francona Seems to Have Work Cut Out for Himself in Cleveland (Video)

Terry Francona will always have a special place in the hearts of Red Sox fans, but it won’t necessarily be evident this week.

With the Red Sox facing off against their former skipper during a three-game series in Cleveland, the Sox will have to put aside their affection for Tito and do what he taught them to: win. With John Farrell at the helm now, the new-look Boston squad is looking comfortable in the win column, and they don’t appear too keen on letting the Indians change that.

NESN Nation’s Dan Duquette has some early reaction from Tuesday’s game. Check it out in the above video.

