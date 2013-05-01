Bruins Enter Playoffs on Skid, But Only Need to Be Better Than One Team at a Time (Video)

The Bruins sputtered down the stretch into the playoffs, but that doesn’t matter once the puck drops on Wednesday night. At that point, they’re 0-0 as far as the schedule is concerned.

All that’s left for the Bruins to do at that point is beat the Toronto Maple Leafs four times before the Leafs can do the same to them. Then, they can worry about the other teams. For now, it doesn’t matter what happened in the past — all that matters is what takes place these next four-to-seven games.

NESN Nation’s Dan Duquette can’t wait to get underway. See more in the above video.

