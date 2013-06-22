Felix Doubront Wins Amica Pitcher of the Week Honors for Eight-Inning, Three-Hit Performance

Prior to Tuesday’s start, Felix Doubront had never pitched into the eighth inning. He made it all the way through the eighth against the Rays in his latest start, yet didn’t earn the win for his efforts.

Doubront struck out six in his best start of the year, allowing three hits and zero walks in eight shutout innings. He lowered his ERA from 4.91 to 4.38 in the impressive outing, garnering him Amica Pitcher of the Week honors.

Andrew Bailey allowed the tying run in the top of the ninth before Jonny Gomes hit a walk-off, two-run home run before the game could go into extra innings.