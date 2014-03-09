TD Bank Mini 1-on-1

North Reading Moves Past Taunton To Advance To Quarterfinals Of TD Bank Mini 1-On-1 (Video)

by on Sat, Mar 8, 2014 at 8:18PM

North Reading defeated the Taunton Brewins to advance to the quarterfinals of the boys’ 10-under bracket of the TD Bank Mini 1-on-1.

North Reading’s Tim Buckley put on an absolute clinic, netting all three of his shots with an impressive backhand shot, a smooth forehand shot and a wrister up over the glove of Taunton goalie Chase Balutis. On the other end of the ice, Phineas Mitchener limited Taunton shooter Thomas Mondeau to just one tally on the day.

Check out the video above to see the full matchup between North Reading and Taunton.

