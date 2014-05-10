Dustin Pedroia On Yu Darvish: ‘He Was Locating Everything’ (Video)

Even if the Boston Red Sox had produced a better pitching performance against the Texas Rangers on Friday night, the game still would have been tough to win with Rangers ace Yu Darvish on the mound.

Darvish came within one out of no-hitting the Sox in their 8-0 loss to Texas at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. David Ortiz broke up the no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth with a single, which is the second time Darvish has come that close to a no-no.

“He was throwing his fastball early, and he was locating it, so that made it even tougher,” Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia said after the game. “When you get to two strikes, and he hasn’t whipped out his best pitch yet, there’s a reason why his numbers were what they were.”

Check out the rest of what Pedey had to say about Darvish’s performance in the video above.