Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Should MLB Eliminate September Call-Ups?

September call-ups are as much a part of baseball as the designated hitter or pitchers stepping into the batter’s box in National League parks. Lately, they’ve also been nearly as controversial.

While expanding rosters from 25 players to 40 for the last month of the season has its perks — excitement, depth and rest for regular starts primed for a postseason run, etc. — there’s also an argument to be made against it. Why take the most important month of the season and suddenly change the dynamic of the game you’ve played for the first five months of the season?

Sunday’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll question centered around the topic: Should MLB eliminate the September call-up? Check out the results in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images