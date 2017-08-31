Cavs, Celtics Finally Reach Trade Resolution Following Wild Situation

Finally.

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers had a trade that would send Kyrie Irving to the C’s for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the 2018 Brooklyn Nets first-round pick in place, but the situation turned a bit chaotic — thanks, Dan Gilbert? — after the Cavs took a closer look at Thomas’ injured hip. As a result, they tried to get more out of the Celtics, and they did, albeit for a 2020 Miami Heat second-round selection.

But, again, it appears to finally be done.

Hear what The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn said about the done deal in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.