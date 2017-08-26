Eduardo Rodriguez Will Look To Get Red Sox On Track After Tough Loss To Orioles

The Boston Red Sox were handed their worst loss of the season Friday night in a 16-3 defeat to the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

But Saturday is a new day, and with it comes an opportunity to erase Friday’s performance and bounce back. That’s exactly what Eduardo Rodriguez will try to accomplish as Boston’s starting pitcher.

For a look at Saturday’s Red Sox-Orioles pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images