Giancarlo Stanton Reaches 50 Home Runs On Season With Two-Run Go-Ahead Bomb

Giancarlo Stanton cannot be stopped.

The Miami Marlins outfielder slugged his 50th(!) home run of the season Sunday in the bottom of the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres. The two-run bomb was a straight shot to center field and gave the Marlins the lead in their eventual 6-2 win. Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s the 44th time a player has enjoyed a 50-home run season, and Stanton is the 28th to do it. Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was the last person to accomplish the feat when he hit 53 in 2013.

Stanton has hit a whopping 17 home runs in 25 games in August. The Marlins still have 33 games left, so if he keeps it up, he could become the first player to reach 60 since Sammy Sosa did it in 2001.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images