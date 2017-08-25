Inaugural ‘Players Weekend’ Set To Take Place This Weekend Throughout MLB

Don’t adjust your dial if the jerseys your favorite baseball team are wearing this weekend look a bit different — they’re supposed to.

Special uniforms will be worn throughout Major League Baseball as part of the first ever “Players Weekend.” The players will have special nicknames on their jerseys, which you’ll be able to see this weekend at Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox-Baltimore Orioles series.

Hear more about the nicknames from Sox chairman Tom Werner with NESN’s Tom Werner in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images