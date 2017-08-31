Red Sox Ready For Important Weekend Series Against CC Sabathia, Yankees

The Boston Red Sox turned things around this week with a sweep of the Blue Jays in Toronto. That success, coupled with a bad week for the Yankees, allowed the Sox to build a sizable lead over New York for first place in the American League East.

Boston now leads New York by 5.5 games, and it has a chance to widen that gap even more with a four-game series this weekend. But CC Sabathia and the Yankees will try to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Hear what manager John Farrell said about the upcoming series in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images