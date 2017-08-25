Red Sox Win Season Series Vs. Indians, Which Could Be Big In October

The Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians have faced each other for the last time this regular season. But if the American League playoff picture holds, these two teams could see more of each other come October.

The Sox won the season series 4-3, which means they would have the tiebreaker if Cleveland finishes with the same record. And that could make a big difference if these two teams end up facing each other in the AL Division Series like they currently would.

Hear more about the Boston vs. Cleveland season series following the Indians’ 13-6 win Thursday at Progressive Field in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images